STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

GST meet: Goa minister demands apology from Tamil Nadu counterpart

Godinho told reporters on Saturday that, at the meeting, he had asked for smaller states like Goa be given "preferential treatment" in compensation cess.

Published: 30th May 2021 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan

Tamil Nadu FinMin PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho has said he and Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan had clashed on the issue of compensation to states during the 43rd GST Council meeting held on May 28, and asked the latter to apologise.

Godinho told reporters on Saturday that, at the meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he had asked for smaller states like Goa be given "preferential treatment" in compensation cess.

This, Godinho claimed, was opposed by Thiagarajan, which led to a verbal tussle at the meet.

"Thiagarajan must apologise to the people of Goa," he told reporters.

However, in a media statement uploaded on his Twitter handle, Thiagarajan said there was no need to apologise as he had done no harm to the people of Goa.

The TN minister also attacked Godinho's conduct in the meeting and said the latter had opposed the demand made on humanitarian grounds of doing away with 5 per cent GST on COVID-related medicines and vaccines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mauvin Godinho GST Meeting Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp