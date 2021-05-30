India made 'unprecedented achievements' during 7 years of Modi govt: Amit Shah

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of seven years of his government and said during this period, the country made "unprecedented achievements" in fields of security, public welfare and reforms.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah credited Modi for improving the living standards of the poor, farmers and deprived sections by bringing them into the mainstream with his determined, holistic and welfare policies and making India a powerful nation with his strong leadership.

"The Modi government has presented a unique example of unparalleled coordination of development, security, public welfare and landmark reforms," he said.

For the last seven years, Shah said, the people of the country have consistently expressed their unwavering faith in Modi's service and dedication, for which he bows to the countrymen.

"I am confident that under the visionary leadership of Modi ji, we will overcome every challenge and continue India's developmental journey uninterrupted," he said.