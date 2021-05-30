India records 1.65 lakh COVID-19 cases, lowest in 46 days; 3,460 more fatalities reported

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country’s infection tally to 2,78,94,800, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The daily positivity declined to 8.02 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for the sixth consecutive day, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.36 per cent, it said. The death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,25,972 in the country with 3,460 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases has reduced to 21,14,508, comprising 7.58 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 91.25 per cent, it said. The count of the daily new cases is the lowest in 46 days.

The data stated that India had recorded 1,61, 736 infections on April 13. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 2,54,54,320, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.17 per cent.