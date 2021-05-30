STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharaja of erstwhile Kutch state dies of COVID-19 complications

Born as Prithvirajji on May 3, 1936, Pragmalji III was the eldest son of the erstwhile ruler of Kutch, Maharao Madansinhji.

Published: 30th May 2021 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHUJ: The Maharaja of Kutch, Maharrao Pragmalji III, the titular ruler of the Jadeja dynasty of the erstwhile Kutch state, died of complications related to COVID-19, sources in the royal family said on Sunday.

The Maharaja, 85, had no children and with his death, the throne of the ruler of the erstwhile state remains vacant as he did not name a heir apparent, they said.

Pragmalji III died on Friday and his last rites were conducted at Chhaterdi in Bhuj, the royal resting place, with COVID-19 guidelines, the sources said.

He is survived by his wife, Maharani Priti Devi, the princess of the erstwhile state of Tripura, as well as a brother and a sister.

His wife had also tested coronavirus positive and she underwent treatment at a private hospital in Bhuj.

She is now out of the hospital and recovering, the sources said.

Born as Prithvirajji on May 3, 1936, Pragmalji III was the eldest son of the erstwhile ruler of Kutch, Maharao Madansinhji.

He was anointed as Maharrao and renamed Pragmalji III at a ceremony on October 17, 1991 after his father's death.

He spent his early years in Mumbai and London before settling down in Bhuj, where he remained actively connected with the development of people in the region.

He was in favour of a separate state status for Kutch, the largest district in Gujarat which had suffered a massive damage during the 2001 earthquake.

The royal family owned several palaces like the Prag Mahal, Ranjit Vilas Palace, Aina Mahal and Vijay Vilas Palace.

The Vijay Vilas Palace became popular after Bollywood movie "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" was shot here.

The ruler of the Kutch state had ceded power to the Indian Union in May 1948.

In a tweet on Friday in the Kutchi language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of the Maharaja and prayed for the peace of his soul.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharrao Pragmalji III Maharaj of Kutch Jadeja dynasty Covid complications
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp