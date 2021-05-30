STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai Diary: All that is happening the 'City of Gold'

While the Nationalist Congress Party had proposed singer Anand Shinde's name for the MLC, Maharashtra governor has to fill these 12 vacancies from various fields like art, literature, sport etc.

Representational Image. (Photo | ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

NCP proposes singer Anand Shinde's name for MLC seat

The Nationalist Congress Party had proposed singer Anand Shinde's name for the MLC. However, the file contining names of the 12 nominees, four from each party - NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena - are gathering dust at the Raj Bhavan for the last six months.

Maharashtra governor has to fill these 12 vacancies from various fields like art, literature, sport etc. But,  the NCP has asked Anand Shinde, who was waiting for his MLC nomination to be confirmed, to sing songs on the life of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the works of Supriya Sule and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Anand Shinde may be waiting for Godot, but the NCP has decided to make use of his talent as singer to reach out to the public.

BJP MP Chhatrapati Shambhaji campaigns hard for Maratha quota

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Shambhaji has met some very prominent state leaders including CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the issue of reservation for the Maratha community.

Chhatrapati Shambhaji is now scheduled to meet the Dalit leader Dr Prakash Ambedkar over the issue. Earlier, BJP Rajya Sabha MP tried to meet even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has written three letters to the PM, requesting a meeting to discuss the Maratha reservation.

Sambhaji's relation with other leaders in his own party has become strained. Now he is is trying to create his own space in the state’s crowded political arena by being the leading voice for the quota

Staffers told not to bother Uddhav Thackeray

A senior minister in Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government told his staffers that they should not bother Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for anything and everything. The chief minister is not someone who would be available round the clock to address all the administrative and personal issues, the staffers were told.

As chief minister, Uddhav will only meet prominent ministers, including deputy chief minister and senior-most Congress ministers. Therefore, it is better to curtail their expectations and adjust with the working style of Thackeray, the staffers were told. 

Karuna Munde launches legal battle against spouse

Karuna Munde's sister earlier alleged that she was raped and assaulted by NCP minister Dhananjay Munde. Munde had two children from Karuna who are staying with him at his official residence. Both are fighting legal battles, one for detachment and the other for a share in the property.

Sources say Karuna tried to malign Munde’s image by making allegations against him public and filing an FIR. Now, Karuna wants to pen her side of the story. She is reportedly writing a book about her relationship with Munde and other issues.

