STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC MLA Madan Mitra discharged, says happy on being granted bail in Narada case

Mitra was arrested along with West Bengal ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee on May 17.

Published: 30th May 2021 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

madan mitra

TMC MLA and former state minister Madan Mitra after getting bail in Narada case, in Kolkata on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Maverick TMC MLA Madan Mitra, who was granted bail earlier in the week, hummed songs and expressed gratitude to the judiciary on Sunday as he left the state-run SSKM hospital, where he was lodged since the night of his arrest by the CBI in the Narada sting tapes case.

Family sources, however, said that the MLA complained of uneasiness upon reaching home and had to use an inhaler.

Mitra was arrested along with West Bengal ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee on May 17.

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on May 28 granted interim bail to all four accused.

The high court, as one of the conditions for granting bail, directed them not to appear for any press interview or make public remarks in connection with the case.

"I am happy on being granted bail," the MLA told supporters assembled to greet him on his release from the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for post-Covid complications and other ailments, adding that he won't be saying anything on the Narada case.

The TMC leader further said that he sought forgiveness from God for any "unknowingly done mistake" and insisted that he was ready for penance.

Mitra hummed a song or two before leaving for his Bhowanipore home in an open jeep.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC MLA Madan Mitra Narada sting tapes case
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp