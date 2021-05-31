STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar BJP conducts welfare activities, celebrates seven years of Modi government

According to BJP sources, the party leaders and workers organise ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ at 38,000 polling booths located in 23,000 villages in a day.

Published: 31st May 2021 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Minister of Labour Resource Jivesh Kumar giving away immunity kits to a construction worker at patna.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: On completion of 7 years of BJP government in the Centre, thousands of workers of Bihar BJP unit on Sunday conducted welfare activities to serve the people across the state amidst the coronavirus crisis.

The BJP leaders distributed soaps, hand sanitizers, face masks and the immunity kits among the people in rural areas.

Minister of Labour Resource department Jivesh Kumar, attending the initiative called ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ (service is an organisation) at Patna, said that the BJP's commitment has always been ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas aur sabka vishwas’.

Kumar was one of the party leaders who distributed the immunity kits to the people besides other items to fight against the Covid pandemic.

"This a collective week-long reach out to the people who have been behind the BJP to work for the nation and the state for their services,” Kumar said.

Elated on being given an immunity kit, Ramesh Kumar in Vaishali said that it was a great to have a kit as it was needed to his family members.

He said that the prime minister's mantra of politics for people's prosperity, peace and their well-being has got a massive acceptance in the public. "Modi hai to mumkin hai,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the public on the completion of 7 years of the current Central Government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, BJP State President Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal said, "With the work done by the Prime Minister with the basic mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Biswas, people are realizing after a long time that there is a political party for which power is the medium of service, not the raising of wealth.”

Dr Jaiswal also said that people's temperature, pulse, oxygen level, blood glucose were also checked at many places.  

Apart from this, blood donation camps were also organized by BJP Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha and Kisan Morcha at 28 places in the last 3 days, where our youth party workers donated their blood, he added.

