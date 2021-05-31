Centre should apologise to countrymen for Covid-19 mismanagement: Sachin Pilot

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said the BJP-led central government should apologise to the people of the country for the mismanagement of the COVID-19 situation instead of celebrating the completion of its seven years.

The Centre failed to take timely steps to control the spread of the pandemic, he alleged.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government marked its seventh anniversary on Sunday.

"Instead of celebrating the completion of its seven years, the BJP-led central government should apologise to the countrymen for the horrific coronavirus situation today.

The Centre completely failed to make timely arrangements to control the spread of coronavirus" Pilot told reporters.

A strong government is one that works in times of public misery.

No government can be called powerful for giving speeches, managing events, making headlines and creating controversy, he said.

As of Monday, India has recorded 2,80,47,534 COVID-19 cases and 3,29,100 deaths due to the viral disease.