STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

DRI's Indore unit records largest-ever cannabis seizure of 3,092 kg, three arrested

The police received information that the accused would transport a huge quantity of cannabis (ganja) concealed in a truck with cover cargo as mangoes.

Published: 31st May 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Cannabis

Image for representational purpose only

By ANI

INDORE: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's (DRI) Indore Zonal Unit (IZU) has recorded its highest-ever seizure of cannabis - 3,092 kilograms worth about Rs 6.19 crores.

Three people were arrested in the case on Sunday.

As per a statement, the police received information that the accused would transport a huge quantity of cannabis (ganja) concealed in a truck with cover cargo as mangoes.

Accordingly, surveillance was mounted for the suspected vehicle and officers of DRI Units of Bhopal and Indore intercepted it. Packets containing ganja (cannabis) weighing a total of 3,092 were recovered and seized.

All three persons have been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and produced before NDPS Court in Bhopal.

Further investigation is in progress in the case.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Indore DRI Indore cannabis seizure
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India's Covid cost: GDP contracts after 40 years, Rs 10 lakh crore haemorrhaged in one year
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp