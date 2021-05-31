Father of Bihar's 'Cycle girl' who rode all the way from Gurugram to bring him home last year dies

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Mohan Paswan, the father of Bihar’s 'Cycle girl', passed away on Monday after he suffered a cardiac arrest at his native village in Darbhanga district.

DM Darbhanga Dr SM Tyagarajan confirmed the death and informed that BDO of concerned Singhbara block was sent to provide assistance and homage to the deceased in Sirhulli village.

Thirteen-year-old Jyoti Kumari had shot to fame for bringing her father last year on her bicycle all the way from Gurugram to Darbhanga last year after the government had announced a lockdown in a bid to control Covid cases. She had travelled thousands of kilometres to bring her father home.

After the media highlighted her story, authorities gifted her a sports bicycle and several offers poured in to train her in the sport.