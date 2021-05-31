Police launch 'Mask Up Raipur' campaign, distribute free face masks among locals

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The city police have launched an awareness campaign with the aim of ensuring that all the residents wear the face mask properly. As part of ‘#Mask Up Raipur’ launched by senior superintendent of police Ajay Yadav, the cops are also distributing face masks to those who are found without one.

“We have to win the battle against Covid-19. Wearing the mask is a proven simple step to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Mask wearing also shows that you care. We are providing people with free masks and telling them to use it in the right way,” Yadav said.

In just three days, the Raipur Police have covered the jurisdiction of 32 police stations and distributed 1.32 lakh face masks among the locals.

The campaign launched by the city police has gained wide popularity on social media and has created an actual impact as Raipur begins to unlock after reporting a dip in fresh Covid cases. On Sunday, the city reported only 59 cases.

Various businesses and voluntary organisations have extended their support to the Raipur Police in their mission to fight Covid-19.