13 dead as vehicle rolls down gorge in Uttarakhand

The accident occurred tehsil around 170km from Dehradun in Tuini of Chakrata. All the deceased are residents of Bayla village.

Published: 01st November 2021 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  A total of 13 people from the same village died in an accident on the Bulhad-Baila road at Chakrata in Dehradun on Sunday. The vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a 400-meter deep gorge around 8.30am on the day. 

The accident occurred tehsil around 170 km from Dehradun in Tuini of Chakrata. All the deceased are residents of Bayla village.

The vehicle had 15 people in total and the police said the prima facie reason for the accident is believed to be overloading of the vehicle.  

A magisterial inquiry was ordered in the incident by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced financial help of Rs 50,000 to the families of deceased and Rs 25,000 to the injured.

PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and announced Rs 2 lakh relief for the aggrieved families. The injured will get Rs 50,000 aid. 

Superintendent of police, Dehradun rural, Swatantra Dev Singh, said, “The relief work started as soon as we reached the spot. The Disaster Response Force personnel helped rescue two persons who are being treated at hospitals.”
 

