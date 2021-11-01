STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cruise case: No drugs were found in Aryan Khan's possession, claims Sam D'Souza, cites NCB witness Gosavi 

K P Gosavi was allegedly caught discussing a Rs 25 crore deal with Sam D'Souza in connection with the drugs case of which Rs 8 crore is meant for NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Published: 01st November 2021 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship.

Aryan Khan. (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Sam D'Souza, whose name had cropped up in connection with the pay-off allegations surrounding the drugs-on-cruise case, on Monday claimed that he was told by NCB witness K P Gosavi that no drugs were found in possession of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, during the raid last month.

He also claimed that NCB officials were not corrupt as Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness, were calling each other over the phone by saving NCB Mumbai chief Sameer Wankhade's name in their mobile phones to pretend as if he was in touch with them.

Last month, Sail had claimed that he had overheard Gosavi discussing a Rs 25 crore deal with one Sam D'Souza over the phone in connection with the drugs case of which Rs 8 crore is meant for NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

"In the wee hours of October 3, I came to know that the celebrity who was caught on the ship was Aryan Khan. That time Aryan told Gosavi that he wanted to talk to his manager Pooja Dadlani. Gosavi conveyed Aryan's message. That time Gosavi told me that Aryan Khan was clean and no drugs were found in his possession. He said we can help him (Aryan Khan)," D'Souza claimed.

D'Souza said he, Gosavi, Pooja Dadlani, her husband, and one Chikki Pandey then met at Lower Parel.

D'Souza further said he later came to know through one Sunil Patil from Dhule that a "token amount" of Rs 50 lakh is being paid.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aryan Khan drugs case Cruise ship drugs raid case Mumbai NCB witness K P Gosavi Sam D Souza Prabhakar Sail NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede Shah Rukh Khan
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp