Diplomat Sunjay Sudhir appointed India's ambassador to UAE

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior diplomat Sunjay Sudhir was on Monday appointed as India's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Sudhir, a 1993-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, succeeds Pawan Kapoor, who has been named India's envoy to Russia.

Sudhir is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In another diplomatic reshuffle, Dinesh K Patnaik, a 1990-batch IFS officer who is presently Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, was appointed as India's next Ambassador to Spain.

He is also expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.

Pawan Kapoor appointed India's ambassador to Russia

Senior diplomat Pawan Kapoor was on Monday appointed as India's ambassador to Russia, considered a high-profile posting due to the strategic nature of ties between the two countries.

Kapoor, a 1990-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, is presently Ambassador of India to the United Arab Emirates.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

He succeeds diplomat D Bala Venkatesh Varma.

Russia has been a longstanding and time-tested partner for India.

Development of India-Russia relations has been a key pillar of India's foreign policy.