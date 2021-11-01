STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED attaches Rs 32-cr highway resort in Punjab under anti-money laundering cooperation with Dutch govt

"The proceeds of crime were invested in the development and construction of Cabbana Resort & Spa," the ED claimed.

Published: 01st November 2021 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Money laundering

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An over Rs 32 crore worth highway resort in Punjab has been attached under the anti-money laundering law as part of a legal cooperation between India and Netherlands, the Enforcement Directorate said on Monday, November 1, 2021.

The multi-acre 'Cabbana Resort and Spa' belongs to a person called Shivlal Pabbi and his associates.

It is located on the national highway number 1 in Phagwara, Punjab.

The total value of the resort is Rs 32.57 crore, it said.

The facility is a renowned venue for hosting luxury weddings, corporate events, among others, and is "managed by Shivlal Pabbi's cousins Anil Kumar Chodha and Manoj Kumar Chodha".

Pabbi was arrested by the ED in the past and all the accused have been chargesheeted by the agency before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mohali in September.

"ED initiated money laundering investigation against Shivlal Pabbi and others on the basis of a request made by the Netherlands government."

"...Pabbi committed cheating and forgery in the Netherlands on the basis of fraudulent and forged documents prepared in connivance with his Indian associates," the agency said in a statement.

Pabbi, it alleged, ran an "underground" banking/banking without permit or hawala business in the Netherlands.

"The proceeds of crime generated by Shivlal Pabbi were laundered through Pakistani individuals based in Dubai, who transferred the money to him and his family members' NRE accounts in Phagwara.

"The proceeds of crime were invested in the development and construction of Cabbana Resort & Spa," the ED claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cabbana Resort and Spa Enforcement Directorate PMLA Prevention of Money Laundering Act Shivlal Pabbi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp