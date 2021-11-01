STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh recovering from bout of dengue, wife Gursharan Kaur thanks well-wishers

Published: 01st November 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after former prime minister Manmohan Singh was discharged from AIIMS, his wife Gursharan Kaur on Monday said he was recovering from a bout of dengue fever.

In a statement, she thanked all doctors, nurses, and support staff of AIIMS and friends and well-wishers for their whole-hearted support towards his speedy recovery.

"My family and I are pleased to inform all our friends and well wishers that Dr Manmohan Singh has come home from the hospital and is recovering from his bout of dengue fever," she said.

"On this occasion, we would like to convey our special thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and support staff of AIIMS and numerous well-wishers fir their whole-hearted support and hard work for his speedy recovery," Gursharan Kaur added.

The former prime minister was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here and he was discharged on Sunday.

Singh was admitted to the hospital on October 13 after feeling weak following a fever.

The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted in a private ward at the Cardio-Neuro Centre and was treated by a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

