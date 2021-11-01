Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was discharged on Sunday, hospital sources said.

Singh was admitted to the premier hospital on October 13 after complaints of fever, weakness and general uneasiness.

The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted in a private ward at the Cardio-Neuro Centre and was treated by a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, who has been the physician to the Singh for years.0

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the hospital to meet him.

The former prime minister has a history of cardiac ailments and even underwent a revision heart bypass surgery at AIIMS in 2009. In April, Singh was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for Covid.