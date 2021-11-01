STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was discharged on Sunday, hospital sources said.

Published: 01st November 2021 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 09:32 AM

Dr Manmohan Singh

Dr Manmohan Singh (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

Singh was admitted to the premier hospital on October 13 after complaints of fever, weakness and general uneasiness.

The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted in a private ward at the Cardio-Neuro Centre and was treated by a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, who has been the physician to the Singh for years.0

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the hospital to meet him.

The former prime minister has a history of cardiac ailments and even underwent a revision heart bypass surgery at AIIMS in 2009. In April, Singh was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for Covid. 

