Kawardha riots: BJP tells Chhattisgarh govt to free their cadres before Diwali or face action

The ruling party has been targeting the particular community using irrelevant unacceptable binding actions while those involved in the riots are roaming free, alleged BJP.

Published: 01st November 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

BJP delegation protests

Opposition BJP leaders sitting on dharna outside the circuit house in Kawardha district after they were denied permission by the administration. (File Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh has given an ultimatum to the Bhupesh Baghel government demanding to free their cadres (cited as dharma rakshak), who were arrested following the Kawardha communal violence, either before the Diwali festival or else be ready to face the consequences.

“BJP stands by its quest for truth no matter what and we demand a judicial probe into the Kawardha violence. We will not tolerate the atrocities inflicted against the BJP cadres and leaders. The ruling party has been targeting the particular community using irrelevant unacceptable binding actions while those involved in the riots are roaming free”, alleged Brijmohan Agrawal, senior BJP legislator.

The Congress party however strongly retorted. “Such threat by the BJP to release the accused involved in the riots is a clear disregard to the court's injunction and equally undemocratic. All those arrested by the police and produced before the court were accused to have instigated the violence and disturb peace in Kawardha. The court after judging the seriousness of the issue has reprimanded them to judicial custody”, countered Shushil Anand Shukla, the Congress party spokesperson.
 

