STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal stakes claim to Panaji seat ahead of Goa polls

The BJP lost the Panaji seat to Congress candidate Atanasio Monserrate in the by-election held after the death of Manohar Parrikar in 2019.

Published: 01st November 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Utpal_Parrikar

Son of late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar Utpal Parrikar (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

PANAJI: Utpal Parrikar, the son of late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, on Monday said he wanted to contest his maiden election from Panaji Assembly seat, which was represented by his father, as a BJP nominee.

"I have already conveyed to the party about my desire to contest (polls) from Panaji," he told reporters.

When asked whether he would contest as an Independent candidate in the event of BJP denying him a ticket for the polls, due next February, Utpal said, "I am confident that the party will give me a ticket. I am holding talks with them. I am in constant touch with BJP".

Panaji constituency had been represented by the Parrikar senior multiple times in the past.

The BJP lost the Panaji seat to Congress candidate Atanasio Monserrate in the by-election held after the death of Manohar Parrikar in 2019.

Monserrate later joined BJP along with nine other MLAs of Congress.

Utpal Parrikar, a businessman with a Master's degree from the US, had announced his intention to join politics soon after his father's death in March 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Polls 2022 Goa Assembly Elections Goa Elections 2022 Utpal Parrikar Manohar Parrikar
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp