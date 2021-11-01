STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mayawati alleges collusion between SP, BJP over Akhilesh Yadav's Jinnah remark

Akhilesh Yadav lavished praise on Sardar Patel on his 146th birth anniversary in Hardoi, but raised eyebrows when he appeared to equate the four leaders, including Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

Published: 01st November 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The BSP hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday for speaking of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the same breath and alleged that there is a "collusion" between the SP and the BJP.

In a tweet in Hindi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati alleged that Yadav's remarks on Jinnah and the BJP's response to it are part of a well-thought-out strategy of the two parties to vitiate the atmosphere on Hindu-Muslim lines ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"The politics of the SP and the BJP have been complementary to each other. Since the thinking of these two parties is casteist and communal, their existence has been based on each other. That is why when the SP is in power, the BJP becomes strong, whereas when the BSP is in power, the BJP becomes weak," she added.

Yadav lavished praise on Patel on his 146th birth anniversary at a public meeting in Hardoi on Sunday, but raised eyebrows when he appeared to equate the four leaders, including Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

"Sardar Patel, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah studied in the same institute and became barristers. They helped (India) get freedom and never backed away from any struggle," he said.

The SP chief also referred to the ban imposed on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by Patel, the then Union home minister, following Gandhi's assassination in 1948, saying only he could do it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections Samajwati Party Mayawati Bahujan Samaj Party
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp