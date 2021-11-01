No more easy unemployment allowance to Rajasthan youth from 2022

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Over three lakh unemployed graduates receiving allowance will no longer get the same by simply sitting at home as in the past.

The Rajasthan government has tightened the conditions for giving unemployment allowance from the New Year.

The allowance scheme was announced as a poll promise before the 2018 assembly elections to get youth’s votes.

The Ashok Gehlot government, which spent Rs 800 crores in the last three years, has revised its scheme of unemployment allowance for graduates.

While the amount for both girls and boys has been increased, the rules to get the allowance have been made tougher now.

For boys, the incentive has been raised from Rs 3,500 per month to Rs 4,000 per month, and for girls, the amount was hiked from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500.

It is, however, accompanied by new conditions.

Youngsters will have to first undertake skill training and later work in various departments.

Under the scheme, the government will provide free training in different skills for three months before the youths become eligible to receive their unemployment incentive.

The youth will have to work four hours daily as an intern in a government office/government scheme.

Also, they will now have to do a three-month course from Rajasthan Skill Development Corporation without which this allowance will not be given.

