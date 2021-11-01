STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rape, murder cases increasing, Jharkhand government insensitive towards women security: BJP

BJP's national vice-president Raghubar Das also alleged that the JMM and Congress failed to fulfil their poll promises after forming the government.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das at a press conference ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Election results in Ranchi

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: Raising concern over "rising" rape and murder cases in Jharkhand, the BJP on Sunday, October 31, 2021, BJP leader Raghubar Das accused the Hemant Soren government of being insensitive towards women security.

Addressing a meeting of the BJP Mahila Morcha Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee, Raghubar Das, the party's national vice president, said at least 2,725 women were raped and 2,961 people murdered during the 19-month rule of the grand alliance government in the state.

"The government has not been serious about the women security in the state. Incidents of oppression and rape of Adivasi girls have gone up, which is a sign of deteriorating law and order situation," Das, the former chief minister of Jharkhand, said.

He also alleged that the JMM and Congress failed to fulfil their poll promises after forming the government.

"They (JMM-Congress) made several promises to women during the elections but forgot everything soon after they came to power," Das said.

He appreciated the party's women workers for their services during the Covid-induced lockdown.

Menaka Sardar, former BJP MLA from Potka, said that "no concrete action" was initiated by the chief minister to curb the "increasing atrocities on women in the state".

