STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

River Ganga's cleansing of utmost importance to government, says Jal Shakti minister

The National Clean Ganga Mission has managed to connect the common man with the river, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said at the Ganga Utsav being organised here to celebrate rivers.

Published: 01st November 2021 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

River Ganga

Shekhawat said India is a diverse country and rivers like Ganga bind and unite people so our commitment towards them is necessary. (File photo | EPS/C Rupani)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ganga's cleansing is of utmost importance to the government as the sacred river has been the foundation of India's economic activity, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said on Monday.

The National Clean Ganga Mission has managed to connect the common man with the river, the minister said at the Ganga Utsav being organised here to celebrate rivers.

"We have succeeded in connecting Ganga with the common man and made it a Jan Andolan under the NMCG. There are crores of people who are fulfilling their responsibility in carrying out the process of cleaning Ganga," he said.

"Ganga has been the foundation of India's economic activity and livelihood of 40 per cent of the country's population is dependent upon Ganga which also makes its cleansing of utmost importance for us," he added.

Shekhawat said India is a diverse country and rivers like Ganga bind and unite people so our commitment towards them is necessary.

"Earlier, the work to clean Ganga was being undertaken in silos and efforts were not made at the desired intensity," he said.

Jal Shakti Secretary Pankaj Kumar said that due to NMCG significant improvement on the ground can already be seen.

"We have already started seeing significant improvements on the ground with improvement of water quality whether it is in terms of dissolved oxygen or biological oxygen, or fecal coliform and this improvement can be being observed at many places," he said.

He further said the government is expanding cleansing of rivers and going beyond Ganga.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
River Ganga Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp