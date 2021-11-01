STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sabyasachi nixes controversial mangalsutra ad after deadline set by Narottam Mishra

I’m personally warning Sabyasachi Mukherjee to withdraw the obscene and objectionable advertisement in 24 hours, the minister said earlier.

Published: 01st November 2021 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee withdrew his controversial mangalsutra collection advertisement on Sunday night hours after Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra warned of consequences if he fails to do so.

“I’m personally warning Sabyasachi Mukherjee to withdraw the obscene and objectionable advertisement in 24 hours. If it isn’t, then a case will be registered and the police sent for legal action,” Mishra told journalists in Datia district.

For his part, Sabyasachi said on Instagram: “The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society. So, we at Sabyasachi have decided to withdraw the campaign.” 

Mishra said, “Mangalsutra is a jewellery of utmost importance. It’s our sacred belief that a mangalsutra’s yellow part signifies Goddess Parvati, while its black part symbolises Lord Shiva. The mangalsutra worn by women protects the lives of the woman and her husband and ushers marital bliss.”

He had earlier threatened Dabur with legal action for its Fem cream bleach advert (showing a same-sex couple observing Karva Chauth), after which it was withdrawn six days ago. When Bajrang Dal men went on a rampage on the sets of Ashram 3 web series in Bhopal, he had joined the chorus demanding its renaming. 

