STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sameer Wankhede visits NCB headquarters after submitting caste documents to NCSC chairperson

Fighting allegations that he forged his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job as an IRS officer under the SC quota after clearing UPSC exam, Wankedhe presented his documents to NCSC.

Published: 01st November 2021 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Sameer Wankhede after meeting with Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes in Delhi

Sameer Wankhede after meeting with Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes in Delhi. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Monday visited the federal anti-narcotics agency's headquarters here and met senior officers, officials said.

Wankhede was seen entering the head office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the national capital's R K Puram area soon after he met National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairperson Vijay Sampla.

"I have presented all the documents and facts as sought by the commission (NCSC)....there will be a verification of my complaint and the honourable chairperson will soon give you a response," Wankhede told reporters after the meeting.

Fighting allegations that he forged his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job as an IRS officer under the SC quota after clearing the UPSC examination, Wankedhe earlier presented his original caste papers to Sampla to prove he is a Dalit.

ALSO READ | Nawab Malik vs Sameer Wankhede: NCB official to meet NCSC chairperson in Delhi, submit caste documents

Officials said Wankhede visited the NCB headquarters for some "official work".

It was not immediately known if he met NCB director general S N Pradhan or deputy director general (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh.

He had last visited the NCB headquarters here on October 26.

Officials had said the visit of the Mumbai NCB director was with regard to a review meeting.

Singh is conducting a departmental vigilance probe into allegations of extortion made in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Wankhede and his team had arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others on October 3 from the international cruise terminal in Mumbai.

At least 20 people have been arrested in this case till now.

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the cruise drugs case, had claimed and filed an affidavit that there was an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials and others for letting off Aryan Khan from the case.

Sail had stated that he overheard that a "bribe" of Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Wankhede out of this money.

The Mumbai NCB chief has denied these claims.

Sail claims to be the bodyguard of a private person and another witness in this case, K P Gosavi, who was recently arrested by the Pune police in a fraud case pending against him.

Gosavi's close proximity and photographs with Aryan Khan during NCB raids had raised questions.

They are part of the agency's departmental vigilance probe.

Statements of Wankhede and some Mumbai zone officers have already been recorded by the five-member vigilance team headed by Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sameer Wankhede National Commission for Scheduled Castes Narcotics Control Bureau
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp