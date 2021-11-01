STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sikhs will never forgive Congress for felicitating 1984 riots culprits: Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa 

"Thirty-seven years after the anti-Sikh riots, the wounds have not healed as the culprits are still roaming free," Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted in Hindi.

Published: 01st November 2021 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Former Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday, November 1, 2021, led a candlelight march in memory of those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and said the community will never forgive the Congress for allegedly felicitating the culprits.

"Thirty-seven years after the anti-Sikh riots, the wounds have not healed as the culprits are still roaming free," he tweeted in Hindi after taking out the march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib.

The former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee said Sikhs will never forgive the Congress for allegedly felicitating those who perpetrated atrocities on the community.

"It was an emotional moment to be with the families of 1984 Sikh Genocide martyrs during today's Candle March who still await justice," Sirsa said in another tweet.

