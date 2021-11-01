Tribal festivals to be held for celebrating Independence Day milestone

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of the mega celebration to commemorate 75 years of Independence, the Union culture ministry is set to host tribal festivals across the country in association with the ministry of tribal affairs.

While Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Central government, the culture ministry is the nodal agency. The 75-week long celebration began in March with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off the Dandi March. The programme will continue till 15 August, 2023.

So far, nearly 7,000 programmes have taken place in various states.

In planning of the events, the major focus will be on unsung heroes, freedom fighters and movements that have not been mentioned in the history and curriculum prominently.

“We need to showcase, identify and honour people who contributed to our freedom. There are many movements and struggles that have not got their due place in the history books and our conscience,” said Rohit Kumar Singh, additional secretary, ministry of culture.