STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tribal festivals to be held for celebrating Independence Day milestone

The 75-week long celebration began in March with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off the Dandi March. The programme will continue till 15 August, 2023.

Published: 01st November 2021 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra modi

PM Modi. (Photo | PIB India)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As part of the mega celebration to commemorate 75 years of Independence, the Union culture ministry is set to host tribal festivals across the country in association with the ministry of tribal affairs.

While Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Central government, the culture ministry is the nodal agency. The 75-week long celebration began in March with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off the Dandi March. The programme will continue till 15 August, 2023.

So far, nearly 7,000 programmes have taken place in various states.

In planning of the events, the major focus will be on unsung heroes, freedom fighters and movements that have not been mentioned in the history and curriculum prominently.

“We need to showcase, identify and honour people who contributed to our freedom. There are many movements and struggles that have not got their due place in the history books and our conscience,” said Rohit Kumar Singh, additional secretary, ministry of culture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp