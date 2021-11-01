UP election: RLD promises 50 per cent quota for women in government jobs, scrapping farm laws

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Maintaining that seat sharing with the Samajwadi Party will be finalised shortly, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary released his party’s 22-point sankalp patra (statement of vows) for the Uttar Pradesh polls.

One crore jobs, 150% of cost as MSP to potato farmers (same MSP to cane farmers in the first season), a three-fold hike in old age pension and Rs 1 crore for every martyr (army and police personnel) formed the mainstays of the Sankalp Patra, which was released in Lucknow on Sunday.

The payment to cane farmers, which would be equal to 1.5 times of the production cost in the first season would be made in 14 days.

Another major sop was 50% reservation for women in government jobs.

The RLD, which has been dominant in western UP but saw its presence shrunk to just one seat in 2017, also announced a sports policy, jobs to one crore youth, Rs 4 lakh assistance to every family ravaged by the pandemic, doctor in every village and medicines for every family and scholarships for the backward castes students.

The Sankalp Patra also promised to set up separate HC benches in eastern UP, western UP and Bundelkhand, besides the promise of passing resolution against the three new farm laws.

“We’re in talks with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and very soon the best seat sharing formula will be sorted out unanimously,” Chaudhary said.