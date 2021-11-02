STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
18 children orphaned due to COVID-19 in Raigad get Rs 5 lakh in Maharashtra's Raigad district

District Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare distributed the certificates to relatives of such children at a function held in Pali on Monday, the official said.

COVID orphans

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ALIBAUG: At least 18 children, who lost a parent to COVID-19, received certificates of fixed deposits of Rs 5 lakh each in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Tuesday.

The affected children will get 1 per cent reservation in government jobs when they reach adulthood, while relatives will get Rs 1,100 per month as financial assistance from the state government for the care, he added.

