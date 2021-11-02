STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress candidates leading in Rajasthan bypolls

Nagraj Meena is leading by a margin of 1,185 votes over BJP candidate Khet Singh Meena in Dhariawad.

Representational Image (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congress candidates are headed towards victory in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar assembly constituencies of Rajasthan where counting of votes is underway on Tuesday for the bypolls.

According to latest trends, Nagraj Meena is leading by a margin of 1,21,43 votes over BJP candidate Khet Singh Meena in Dhariawad while in Vallabhnagar, Preeti Shaktawat is ahead of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate Udailal Dangi by a margin of 6,501 votes.

Congress leaders said the people voted for the good governance of Ashok Gehlot government while the BJP said division of votes caused a setback for the party.

"The Congress candidates on both the seats are going to win the elections with huge margins. This is what we had expected," sports minister Ashok Chandna said.

He said the people have voted for the good governance of the state government.

Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas said the Congress will win both the bypolls.

"Congress contested elections on the governance delivered by Ashok Gehlot government and we are going to win the bypolls. It clearly shows that the leadership of Gehlot is successful," he said.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said local equations were not in favour of the party.

"The trends are not as per our expectation. I believe that the local equations were not in our favour. Let the results come, we will analyse it," Poonia said.

He said it was not a mandate in favour of the Congress party and BJP suffered because of the division of votes in both the constituencies.

The counting of votes is going on at respective district headquarters amid tight security arrangements.

