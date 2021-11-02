STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ex-Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh remanded to ED custody till November 6 in money laundering case

Before producing him in court, the prosecuting agency took the NCP leader to the state-run J J Hospital here for a regular medical checkup.

Published: 02nd November 2021 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh being taken to a hospital for his medical check-up, after his arrest in a money laundering case, in Mumbai, Nov 2, 2021.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh being taken to a hospital for his medical check-up, after his arrest in a money laundering case, in Mumbai, Nov 2, 2021. (Photo |PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  A special holiday court on Tuesday remanded ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to the Enforcement Directorate’s custody till November 6, hours after his arrest following marathon questioning in connection with a money laundering case. 

Ajit Pawar

Special judge P B Jadhav passed the remand order after hearing the arguments of Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh appearing for the the central agency and senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari, Deshmukh’s counsel. The ED sought 14-day custody of the NCP leader but the court granted only five days. Deshmukh’s counsel argued that his client should not be sent to jail as he is a senior citizen with a dislocated shoulder that needs constant support. The ED said it has fresh evidence and needs custodial interrogation of Deshmukh for further probe. 

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh of running an extortion racket and setting a `100 crore monthly target for ex-cop Sachin Waze to collect from bars and restaurants. Following this explosive revelation, the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI investigation into it. Later, the ED started probing the money laundering angle in the case. 

Meanwhile, the Benami wing of the income tax department on Tuesday attached properties worth over Rs 1,000 crore, allegedly linked to Maharasthra deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The attached assets include the Jarandeshwar sugar factory in Satara, a commercial building in Mumbai, a residential flat in Delhi, a resort in Goa besides land parcels at 27 locations in Maharashtra. However, Pawar said none of the properties attached by the tax department is in his name. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Deshmukh money laundering case ED Maharashtra NCP BJP
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp