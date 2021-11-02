STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

First time ruling party won consecutive bypolls in Rajasthan: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

With the win, the tally of the Congress in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly reached 108 against BJP's 71 MLAs.

Published: 02nd November 2021 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, said it is for the first time in the history of the state that any ruling party has won consecutive bypolls.

He said of the eight Assembly seats that went to polls after the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won six and lost two seats traditionally held by the BJP-led NDA by a small margin.

"This is the first time in the history of Rajasthan that the ruling party has won consecutive by-elections," he said in a tweet.

"This victory shows that people have full faith in good governance and welfare policies of our government. Similarly, in future also, we will be able to maintain public trust," Gehlot said.

The ruling Congress on Tuesday won the bypolls to the Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad Assembly segments in Rajasthan, pushing the opposition BJP to the third and fourth places there.

Before the bypolls, the Dhariawad seat was represented by the BJP and Vallabhnagar by the Congress.

With the win, the tally of the Congress in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly reached 108 against BJP's 71 MLAs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan election results Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp