Ganga most visited pilgrim site in world, attracts over 2 crore people every year, says Union Minister

By PTI

NEW DLEHI: Union Tourism and Culture Minister G.Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said Ganga is the most visited pilgrim site in the world and over 2 crore people come to pay their respect every year to it.

"Hinduism teaches that Ganga is not just a river for bathing, it is a sacred river that is why cleaning it is our prime responsibility. People should make it a custom to keep Ganga clean," he said at the Ganga Utsav.

Stressing that Ganga is the most visited pilgrim site in the world with over 2 crore people coming to pay their respect to the river every year, he said: "In the same way, people should also play a role in keeping the river clean," he added.

He further said that Ganga is “not just a spiritual lifeline but also the economic lifeline” of the people in India.

Reddy called on NGOs and institutions to play their part in keeping the river clean.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Patel said: "We should think of our contribution and not raise our fingers.

I can say with responsibility that those who are contributing towards Ganga cleaning are saviours.

Rivers should not be looked at as canals.

A canal flows as per our wish but rivers like Ganga are independent, which has the capability of cleansing itself if we do not add dirt to it.

" Reddy and Patel also released a book and music video on Ganga.

They also released comic series 'Ganga ki Baat – Chacha Chaudhary ke Saath', a public engagement activity, which aims to spread awareness about Ganga Rejuvenation through iconic Indian comic superhero, Chacha Chaudhary.