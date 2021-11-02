Govt constitutes SIA for speedy, effective investigation of militancy cases in Jammu & Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After last week’s visit to J&K by Home Minister Amit Shah to review the security situation, the Lt Governor has ordered the constitution of a specialized agency -- State Investigation Agency (SIA) for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of militancy-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a specialized agency to be called the State Investigation Agency (SIA) for investigation and prosecution of the militancy related offences. The SIA shall be the Nodal Agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other Central Agencies and shall take such other measures as may be necessary speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases,” reads an order issued by Special Secretary to J&K Govt Khalid Majeed.

The SIA shall comprise a Director and number of officers and employees as are deputed by the government from time to time.

“The CID, CIK and CID, CIJ, already notified as police stations vide notification bearing SRO-230 of 1977 dated 19.05.1977, shall also be the police stations for the purposes of registering and investigation of cases,” reads the order.

The government has ordered that all the officers In-charge of Police Stations shall mandatorily intimate the SIA immediately upon registration of militancy-related cases and also about such cases where any militancy linkage surfaces during the investigation; and wherever, upon intimation u/s 6 of the National Investigation Act, 2008, the investigation is not taken up by the NIA, DGP J&K shall having regard to the gravity of the offence, progress of investigation and other relevant factors, determine in consultation with the SIA whether the case is fit to be investigated by SIA & transfer the investigation of the such case at any point of time during its investigation.

However, in case of difference of opinion, the DGP shall take a decision, while recording the reasons in writing in such cases, where the investigation is not transferred to the SIA, the PHQ shall ensure that SIA is kept informed about the progress of the investigation at regular intervals, preferably on fortnightly basis; where SIA is of the opinion that an offence committed is fit to be investigated by it, the SIA shall register an FIR, suo motu, while keeping the DGP, J&K informed.

“The SIA shall also be the agency for investigation and trial of offences in cases which are transferred to the State Government in terms of section 7 of the National Investigation Act, 2008,” further reads the order.

The head of CID wing shall be the ex-officio Director of the SIA. A special incentive 25% of the basic pay shall be paid to the employees who are posted in the SIA.