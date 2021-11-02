STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Himachal bypolls: Congress wins three assembly seats; ruling party trailing in Mandi Lok Sabha seat

Congress is also ahead in Mandi, where BJP's Ram Swaroop Sharma had won by a whopping 4,05,000 votes in the last Lok Sabha election in 2019.

Published: 02nd November 2021 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: In a setback to the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, the opposition Congress won all three assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and is leading in Mandi Lok Sabha seat where bypolls were held on October 30.

The Congress retained Fatehpur and Arki Assembly seats while it wrested Jubbal-Kotkhai seat from the BJP, according to poll results announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

Congress candidates Bhawani Singh Pathania, Sanjay and Rohit Thakur have won from Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies, respectively.

In Mandi parliamentary seat, late chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh of the Congress is leading from her nearest rival -Kargil war hero Brigadier Khushal Thakur of the BJP.

State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on moral grounds after the BJP's defeat.

He told reporters that the Congress has won the "semifinal" and will also emerge victorious in the Assembly election scheduled in December next year.

