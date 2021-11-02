STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IT department attaches properties worth Rs 1,000 crore allegedly belonging to Ajit Pawar

Published: 02nd November 2021

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Income Tax Department has attached properties allegedly belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar worth Rs 1,000 crore, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, one of these five properties includes Nirmal Tower situated at Nariman Point, Mumbai.

Earlier in October, the department had also searched offices and residences of the promoters of Dynamix and DB Realty. Raids were also conducted at sugar mills funded by Dynamix and DB Realty and Pawar's sisters' houses and companies.

Following these raids, the minister had called these raids "politically motivated".

