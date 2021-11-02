STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Deputy superintendent of jails, govt school principal sacked for alleged terror links

The government has terminated their services by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution under which no inquiry is conducted before sacking.

Published: 02nd November 2021 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sacked, Terminated, Fired

For representational purposes

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  After Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed security situation during his 4-day visit to J&K last week, Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday sacked a police officer and principal of Govt Girls Higher Secondary School for allegedly involved in anti-national activities by invoking Article 311 of the constitution of India.

Deputy Superintendent, Jails Feroz Ahmad Lone R/o Futlipora area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and principal Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Bijbehara Javed Ahmed Shah were sacked by the government.

An order issued by Additional Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department stated that J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available that the activities of Feroz Ahmad Lone, Deputy Superintendent warrants his dismissal from service.

Similar order was issued for the sacking of Javed Ahmed Shah, principal Government Girls Higher Secondary School R/o Eidgah, Bijbehara Anantnag. Sources said DySP Feroz allegedly hatched criminal conspiracy with militant commanders to send youth to Pakistan for receiving arms training and then push them back into Kashmir as active militants of Hizbul Mujahideen. The sacked principal, according to sources, is a member of banned Jamaat-e-Islami and is accused of being a supporter of Hurriyat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir South Kashmir Terrorism school principal sacked
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp