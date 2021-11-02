Jammu and Kashmir: Deputy superintendent of jails, govt school principal sacked for alleged terror links

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed security situation during his 4-day visit to J&K last week, Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday sacked a police officer and principal of Govt Girls Higher Secondary School for allegedly involved in anti-national activities by invoking Article 311 of the constitution of India.

Deputy Superintendent, Jails Feroz Ahmad Lone R/o Futlipora area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and principal Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Bijbehara Javed Ahmed Shah were sacked by the government.

An order issued by Additional Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department stated that J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available that the activities of Feroz Ahmad Lone, Deputy Superintendent warrants his dismissal from service.

Similar order was issued for the sacking of Javed Ahmed Shah, principal Government Girls Higher Secondary School R/o Eidgah, Bijbehara Anantnag. Sources said DySP Feroz allegedly hatched criminal conspiracy with militant commanders to send youth to Pakistan for receiving arms training and then push them back into Kashmir as active militants of Hizbul Mujahideen. The sacked principal, according to sources, is a member of banned Jamaat-e-Islami and is accused of being a supporter of Hurriyat.