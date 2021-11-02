STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh bypoll: BJP wrests Prithvipur Assembly seat from Congress

The Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan.

Published: 02nd November 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representatational image of BJP flags. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday wrested Prithvipur assembly seat from Congress with the saffron party candidate Shishupal Yadav defeating his nearest rival Nitendra Singh Rathore by a margin of 15,687 votes, an EC official said.

Yadav has polled 82,673 votes while Rathore bagged 66,986 votes, the officials said.

Of the four seats for which byelections were held on Saturday, the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and Raigaon Assembly seat were earlier held by the BJP, while Jobat and Prithvipur segments were with Congress.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil has increased his lead over the nearest rival from Congress, Rajnarayan Singh Purni, in Khandwa by 81,383 votes, as per the trends.

The Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan.

