By PTI

BHOPAL: The Congress on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, won the bypoll to the Raigaon (SC) assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

Congress candidate Kalpana Verma defeated her nearest rival, BJP's Pratima Bagri, by a margin of 12,290 votes.

Verma received 72,989 votes and Bagri 60,699, the officials added.