MP Foundation Day: CM announces twin schemes for solar power production on local bodies level

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced two new schemes on the 66th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh, which was celebrated as Madhya Pradesh Utsav with the guiding theme of Atmanirbhar MP on Monday.

The two new schemes, included Kusum Yojana, under which cooperation will be provided to the local bodies for setting up 2 MW solar power plants and arrangements will be made by the government to purchase electricity produced by them. The other scheme Mukyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana will be very helpful in providing self-employment to the youth. "Under the scheme, loans ranging from Rs One Lakh to 50 lakh will be given to the youth for setting up enterprises, which will be guaranteed by the government. Under it, a three percent interest subsidy will also be given. He added that old schemes would be given a new look. There will be speedy work in the field of small medium and micro industries.

Chouhan informed about the efforts being made in various fields. He provided information about the work being done in Atal Expressway, Narmada Expressway, River Link Abhiyan, implementation of schemes in the field of irrigation, drinking water, power generation and new efforts in solar energy sector. He remembered the contribution of different sections in the development of the country and thanked them.

The program which was graced by the MP Governor Mangubhai Patel and minister of state for culture and tourism Usha Thakur, saw the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath seated next to each other, after days of political acrimony during the campaigning for the October 30 by-elections to four Lok Sabha and assembly seats.

Earlier, in the day aiming to promote toy art and create employment opportunities, a toy cluster would be constructed in Budhni town of Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, the state's chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Monday. Budhni, importantly, is the home town and assembly constituency of the MP CM.

Addressing the virtual inauguration of Budhni Toy Festival organized from November 1-14 at Dussehra ground in Budhni from his residence in Bhopal, the CM said that one product of every district is being promoted under ‘Ek Zila-Ek Utpad Yojana’. This will help in increasing employment opportunities. While maintaining that the wooden toys of Budhni are much in demand, he said "We'll work on priority to promote this art. Budhni’s toys would be recognized at national and international level. No stone will be left unturned in promoting the art of traditional wooden toys. Wooden toys are not harmful. Necessary steps will be taken to supply training, raw material and capital to the artisans engaged in this art. Promotion and marketing of the art of toys will be done by talking to JAM portal and big companies."

While promising to make Budhni self-sufficient, Chouhan congratulated the toy manufacturers. He said that today Corona is under control, but still, there is a need to take precautions. He congratulated and honored Corona warriors who did amazing work. The Chief Minister said that due to our collective awareness, the third wave has not come to the state, but for complete protection, both doses of the vaccine must be administered.