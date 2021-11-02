No scope for bravado, says Sajjad Lone on J&K leaders’ attack on Centre

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone on Monday accused some J&K leaders of attempting to incite and goad the Central government to act harshly against people of Kashmir and creating an enabling environment for further victimisation of Kashmiris and asserted that there was no scope for further bravado.

“The situation in J&K is unambiguously extraordinary. People are in pain and there is helplessness all around. The process of disempowerment started on August 5 refuses to abate. To compound the problems further, there is an alien administration which has nothing in common with J&K people,” Lone, a former

minister from BJP quota in PDP-BJP coalition government, said while presiding over the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

The party leadership in these challenging times, he said, should rise up to the occasion and rescuing Kashmiris instead of feeding them to lions.

“Confrontation ends up with a victim and a victor. Our simple question to those who are keen on a new round of confrontation is that from where the new victims will arise. Will it be from the political elite, will it be from their families or will it be as per tradition a poor man’s son,” he said.

Indirectly referring to the Abdullahs and Mehbooba Mufti, he said, it seems that some leaders see their survival in strife, struggle and pain of Kashmiris.

Lone, who was among the mainstream leaders detained after Article 370 revocation, said their ideological differences with the Centre are steep and irreconcilable.