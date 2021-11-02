STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi to review COVID vaccination efforts on Wednesday as India crosses 106 crore mark

The meeting will include districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Published: 02nd November 2021 11:33 AM

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Immediately after returning to India after attending the G20 Summit and COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually hold a review meeting with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Wednesday at 12 noon.

As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting will include districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Prime Minister will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage.

Chief Ministers of these States will also be present on the occasion, it added.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 106.88 crore, as per data available on CoWIN portal.

Meanwhile, over 106.85 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

"Over 106.85 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive," the Ministry said in a release.

Meanwhile, India reported 10,423 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15,021 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

