STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RBI issues revised Prompt Corrective Action framework for banks

Capital, asset quality and leverage will be the key areas for monitoring in the revised framework, the RBI said. The revised PCA framework will be effective from January 1, 2022.

Published: 02nd November 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

A guard at RBI office

The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The RBI on Tuesday issued a revised Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework for banks to enable supervisory intervention at "appropriate time" and also act as a tool for effective market discipline.

Capital, asset quality and leverage will be the key areas for monitoring in the revised framework, the RBI said. The revised PCA framework will be effective from January 1, 2022.

"The objective of the PCA Framework is to enable Supervisory intervention at an appropriate time and require the Supervised Entity to initiate and implement remedial measures in a timely manner, so as to restore its financial health," the central bank said.

The PCA framework is also intended to act as a tool for effective market discipline. The central bank also stressed that the PCA Framework does not preclude the Reserve Bank of India from taking any other action as it deems fit at any time, in addition to the corrective actions prescribed in the framework.

"Indicators to be tracked for capital, asset quality and leverage would be CRAR/Common Equity Tier I Ratio, Net NPA Ratio and Tier I Leverage Ratio, respectively," according to the revised framework.

Breach of any risk threshold may result in invocation of the PCA. The framework will apply to all banks operating in India, including foreign banks operating through branches or subsidiaries based on breach of risk thresholds of identified indicators.

"A bank will generally be placed under PCA framework based on the Audited Annual Financial Results and the ongoing Supervisory Assessment made by RBI.

"RBI may impose PCA on any bank during the course of a year (including migration from one threshold to another) in case the circumstances so warrant," it said. The framework also details conditions for exit from PCA and withdrawal of restrictions. If a bank is put under the PCA, several restrictions are placed on it.

The restrictions are imposed on dividend distribution and remittance of profits, bringing in the capital (in the case of foreign banks), branch expansion, and capital expenditure. The framework was last revised in April 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp