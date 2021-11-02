Reports state A P S Deol's resignation as Punjab Advocate General, source close to him refutes development

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Amid some reports that senior advocate A P S Deol offered to resign as the Punjab Advocate General on Monday, November 1, 2021, a source close to him on Monday refuted the same, saying there is no such development.

There were earlier some media reports that Deol handed over the resignation to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday.

Neither Deol could be contacted nor was any official from the state government ready to clarify about the purported resignation of the senior advocate.

However, a source close to Deol refuted reports and said there was no such development.

On September 27, the Punjab government had notified the appointment of Deol as the state's advocate general.

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been questioning his appointment ever since Deol was given the charge of Punjab Advocate General.

Deol was a counsel for former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini in the 2015 post sacrilege police firing incidents.

The senior advocate had replaced Atul Nanda, who had resigned following the resignation of Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief minister.

Sidhu had also been vocal against the appointment of IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the state police chief.

The former cricketer had abruptly resigned as the Punjab Congress chief in September while raising a question over the appointments of director-general of police, state's advocate general and "tainted" leaders.

The appointment of Deol and Sahota had even led to unease between Channi and Sidhu.

In his meeting with Rahul Gandhi last month, Sidhu had shared his "concerns" with him.

Last month, Sidhu had said that the party would have "no face" if the AG and DGP were not removed.

"Demand for Justice in Sacrilege cases and for arrest of main culprits behind the drug trade brought our Govt in 2017 & Due to his failure, People removed the last CM. Now, AG / DG appointments rub salt on wounds of victims, they must be replaced or we will have No face!!," Sidhu had said.