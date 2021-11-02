STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shed arrogance, repeal farm laws: Congress to PM Modi after bypoll results

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told the prime minister that "disdain for people's pain is harmful".

Published: 02nd November 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday cited bypoll results to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to shed arrogance, repeal the three farm laws and stop petrol and diesel "loot".

"The BJP has lost two out of three Lok Sabha seats. In Assemblies, BJP has lost at most places in direct contest with Congress. Himachal Pradesh, Rajastan, Karnataka and Maharashtra have witnessed it," he said on Twitter. 

"Modi ji, Shed arrogance. Repeal the three 'black laws'. Stop Petrol-Diesel-Gas loot. Disdain for people's pain is harmful," Surjewala also said.

The Congress won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and won all the three assembly bypolls of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai in Himachal Pradesh.

ALSO READ | Bypoll results: Congress wins in Himachal, TMC sweeps Bengal, BJP in NE

Congress candidate Nagraj Meena won the Dhariawad assembly seat in Rajasthan by a margin of 18,725 votes.

He also congratulated the Congress leaders in Karnataka for winning the Hangal assembly seat.

"The constant service of people by Srinivas Mane and the immeasurable hard work of Congress workers and leaders has proved that Karnataka yearns for 'change'," he said.

"The BJP's exit is written on the wall," Surjewala also claimed.

The ruling Trinamool Congress made a clean sweep in West Bengal winning all the four seats where bye-elections were held.

