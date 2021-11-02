STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

State Investigation Agency formed in J&K for speedy probe in terror-related cases

The SIA will be coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies, and will take all measures, as may be necessary, for speedy and effective investigation.

Published: 02nd November 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir police Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel arrive near the site of a shootout in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A State Investigation Agency has been constituted within the Jammu and Kashmir Police for speedy investigation and prosecution in terror-related cases as well as coordinating with central agencies, officials said on Tuesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir home department in an order issued on Monday said the State Investigation Agency (SIA), which will be headed by a director, will be mandated to probe terror offences like terror finance and false propaganda and those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The SIA will be coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies, and will take all measures, as may be necessary, for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution in terrorism-related cases, the order said.

The Counter Intelligence units of Kashmir and Jammu, both under the CID department of the police, will also be the police stations under the new SIA for registering of terror-related cases, it said.

The CID chief will be the ex-officio director of the SIA, the order said, adding a special incentive of 25 per cent of the basic pay shall be paid to the employees who are posted in the SIA.

According to the order, in-charge of police stations will mandatorily intimate the SIA immediately upon registering a terror-related case and about any such cases where any terrorism linkage surfaces during the probe.

If any case is not taken by the NIA, the director general of police (DGP), having regard to the gravity of the offence and progress of the probe, will determine in consultation with SIA whether it is fit to be investigated by the agency and transfer the probe, it said.

"However, if there is a difference of opinion, the DGP shall take a decision, while recording the reasons in writing," the order said.

If the case is not handed over to the SIA and local police continue to probe it, the police headquarters will ensure that the SIA at regular intervals, preferably on fortnightly basis, is informed about the progress of investigation, it said.

Giving an edge to the SIA, the order said if the agency is of the opinion that an offence related to the scheduled crimes has been committed, it can register an FIR keeping the DGP informed.

Scheduled crime, which have been kept in the list of the SIA, include those registered under the Explosive Substances Act, the UAPA and the Atomic Energy Act. Anti-hijacking, terror conspiracy, terror financing and terrorism-related to narcotics, terrorism-related to kidnaping and murder are also among scheduled crime cases.

Among other offences mentioned in the scheduled offences of the SIA are terrorism linked thefts and extortions, ATM and bank robbery cases, terrorism-linked weapon snatching and robbery cases and cases related to propaganda, creating false narrative, large scale incitement, spreading disaffection, enmity against the Indian union.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Investigation Agency UAPA National Investigation Agency
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp