STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Teacher murder: Congress calls Odisha bandh on November 12 demanding action against minister 

The bandh has been called to protest against the alleged inaction towards Minister of State for Home DS Mishra who is charged with patronising the prime accused in the kidnap and murder of a woman.

Published: 02nd November 2021 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Monday, November 1, 2021, gave a call for Odisha bandh on November 12 to protest against the BJD government's alleged inaction against Minister of State for Home DS Mishra who is charged with patronising the prime accused in the kidnap and murder of a woman teacher in Kalahandi district last month.

The decision in this regard was taken at the party's working committee meeting here attended by its Odisha In-charge A Chella Kumar and state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik.

"The chief minister has not so far dismissed the minister even as his role in the entire episode remained suspicious. No case has been registered against the minister though there is apparent evidence against him. Crimes against women are on the rise in the state," the party said in a statement.

"A case must be registered and the minister should be arrested after his dismissal from the council of ministers," it said.

The party appealed to the people to support the bandh call for the sake of dignity and protection of women in the state, said OPCC spokesperson Rajani Mohanty.

The opposition BJP on Monday observed a 6-hour bandh in Bargarh district demanding resignation of Mishra, and staged demonstration in different places across the state.

The police had to use force to disperse the BJP protesters when they attempted to enter the office of the district collector in Keonjhar.

Referring to the ruling BJD's statewide agitation against the price rise of fuel and other essential items, BJP general secretary P Harichandan said, "This is an attempt to divert the attention of the people from the minister's role in the lady teacher's killing."

The BJD's women wing staged demonstration in all the 147 assembly segments to protest against the price hike of cooking gas.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Congress on Monday launched a membership drive to strengthen the party's base at the grassroot level ahead of the panchayat and civic polls.

The drive will continue till March 30.

One has to pay Rs 5 for the membership of five years, A Chella Kumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha teacher murder Odisha bandh November BJD government Kalahandi Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp