'Why didn't you initiate probe against me?' Nawab Malik hits back at Fadnavis over Sameer Wankhede row

After Malik sought to link Fadnavis and his banker-singer wife Amruta with an alleged drug peddler, the BJP leader on Monday said he would expose his underworld links after Diwali.

Published: 02nd November 2021 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede (L) and Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede (L) and Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik (Photos | ANI, PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Intensifying his attack on Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday accused Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director of extorting crores and using uber expensive clothes beyond the reach of an honest and an upright officer.

The NCP spokesperson also hit out at former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, rubbishing the claim that he has links with the underworld.

"If that was the case, why was no probe initiated against me when you (Fadnavis) were the CM," he added.

Malik questioned Fadnavis for not acting against him despite being the chief minister of the state for five years.

After Malik sought to link Fadnavis and his banker-singer wife Amruta with an alleged drug peddler, the BJP leader on Monday said he would expose his underworld links after Diwali.

On Wankhede, Malik claimed the officer wore a trouser worth a lakh, a shirt costing over Rs 70,000 and watches worth Rs 25-50 lakh.

"How can an honest and upright officer claim to afford such expensive clothes," he said.

"He (Wankhede) extorted crores by wrongly framing people," Malik said, adding the NCB official had a private army to do the job.

Malik claimed that Wankhede implicated people in fake cases.

Malik also claimed that since the last 15 days, there are three containers with drugs lying at the JNPT.

He questioned why no action has been taken by the Department of Revenue Intelligence on this.

