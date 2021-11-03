STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army chief in Jammu to review security situation, operational preparedness

The operation started in Surankote forest on October 11, following the killing of five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO).

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Army chief Gen M M Naravane

Army Chief General M M Naravane. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: Army Chief General M M Naravane is on a two-day visit to Jammu from Wednesday where he will review security situation and operational preparedness, officials said.

This is his second visit to Jammu in the past over two weeks amid an ongoing operation against terrorists in a forest belt in twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, which is the longest in the recent past that has entered 24th day on Wednesday.

"General MM Naravane #COAS (Chief of Army Staff) is on a visit to Jammu region wherein he will be given an update on security situation & operational preparedness. #COAS will visit forward areas & interact with troops and commanders on ground," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army tweeted.

Earlier, the Army chief conducted a two-day tour of the Jammu region on October 18 and 19 and reviewed the ground situation and the ongoing counter-infiltration operations.

He had also visited the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, where a massive operation to track down terrorists hiding in the forest areas of Mendhar, Surankote and Thanamandi has been going on since October 11.

The operation started in Surankote forest on October 11, following the killing of five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO).

and was subsequently extended to Mendhar to neutralise the fleeing terrorists where another encounter took place on October 14, leaving four soldiers, including another JCO, killed.

Pakistani terrorist Zia Mustafa, who was shifted from Kot Bhalwal Central Jail Jammu to Mendhar on police remand for questioning in connection with the operation, was killed when the security forces accompanying him to identify a hideout came under fire from hiding terrorists on October 24.

Police have arrested a terrorist associate allegedly having links with Mustafa and the terrorist handlers across the border, while over a dozen others are also being questioned in connection with providing logistic support to the terrorists in the forest belt.

Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region have witnessed a rise in infiltration attempts since June this year, resulting in the killing of nine terrorists in separate encounters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M M Naravane Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp