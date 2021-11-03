STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam CM assures doctors of immediate steps to fulfil their demands

Himanta Biswa Sarma also informed the delegation that the government will ensure a pay hike for senior doctors with postgraduate degrees to address the issue of pay disparity among serving doctors.

Published: 03rd November 2021 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19, Doctors

Representational image of healthcare workers wearing PPE. (File photo)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, directed authorities of the health and family welfare department to take immediate steps for implementing time-scale promotion of serving doctors and filling up vacancies of medical practitioners in hospitals and health centres of the state.

At a meeting with a delegation of Assam Medical Service Association (AMSA) here, the chief minister gave an assurance that the government will take a series of initiatives for the immediate fulfilment of their demands such as timely promotion, pay-parity, medical allowance, and filling up vacancies, an official release said.

ALSO READ: Assam doctors launch 3-day OPD boycott over security, other demands

AMSA had launched a three-day Out Patient Department (OPD) boycott programme from November 1 demanding the fulfilment of various issues, including promotion and security of physicians and other medical staff.

Sarma directed Health and Family Welfare department's Principal Secretary Anurag Goel to work on cadre review of doctors, promotions and disparity in pay so that a decision can be taken very soon.

He also informed the delegation that the government will ensure a pay hike for senior doctors with postgraduate degrees to address the issue of pay disparity among serving doctors.

The chief minister also gave an assurance that the government will increase the number of seats, from the existing 23, for in-service doctors for pursuing a postgraduate degree in medical colleges of the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma AMSA Assam Medical Service Association Doctors strike Assam OPD strike doctors Assam
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp